Even Alex Jones Says Trump Went Too Far With Calls for MAGA Protests
ET TU?
Alex Jones, whose reckless false-flag conspiracy theories cost him $1 billion, thinks Donald Trump has taken things a hair too far with his calls for protests amid his possible arrest. “I’ve got an issue with Trump on that,” Jones said on a podcast, before spreading a baseless conspiracy that the Jan. 6 riot was a “set up.” “It does look like he’s trying to use the public to push right up to the edge.” Jones went on to say the far-right should be “the opposite” of violent, while claiming people on the left are the violent ones. Fellow far-right podcaster Steven Crowder agreed with Jones, saying that Trump should call for peaceful protests—like he did on Jan. 6, apparently. “War, physical war is a very serious issue and it shouldn’t start in some riot,” Jones said. “He basically is lighting up a cigarette while he’s playing with gasoline.