Sandy Hook Parent Calls Musk a ‘Sociopath’ for Reinstating Alex Jones on X
‘NO CONVICTIONS’
Elon Musk’s decision to allow Alex Jones to return to X is evidence that the tech mogul is a “sociopath,” the father of a child murdered in the Sandy Hook shooting told TMZ. David Wheeler, whose son Benjamin was killed in the 2012 massacre in Connecticut, previously testified that Jones’ conspiracy theories claiming the shooting was a hoax led to him being harassed by strangers at his home and abused online. Wheeler also said he stopped using X when Musk took control of the site and wasn’t shocked when Musk welcomed Jones back to the platform despite previously saying he had “no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.” Wheeler added that Musk’s decision to change course was based on a poll and therefore “the opinions of users and not his own convictions, tells me that he has no convictions.”