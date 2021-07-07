Sandy Hook Parents Say Remington Is Burying Them With Memes to Stall Lawsuit
‘FILET MINION’
The parents of children shot in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school massacre sued Remington in 2014 for alleged wrongful marketing, and after seven years of waiting for the rifle maker to produce materials for discovery, they now allege the company is trying to stall the suit with “cartoon images, gender reveal videos, and duplicate copies of catalogues.” According to a complaint filed by the parents’ attorneys, Remington claimed to be devoting extensive resources and time to providing the plaintiffs with materials for discovery but instead sent them more than 30,000 cartoons and gifs of Santa Claus, ice cream, farmers, and other subjects as well as video files of gender reveal stunts (including at least one using a gun), the ice bucket challenge, and dirt biking. Buried within the digital mess are Remington’s corporate emails. The parents’ attorneys said, “Remington has treated discovery as a game.” The rifle maker said it would respond to the “incorrect representations” in the motion “in the coming weeks.”