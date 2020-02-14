Sandy Hook Parents Win Access to Gunman’s Computer in Civil Lawsuit Against Remington
Families of Sandy Hook school massacre victims, who are suing gun manufacturer Remington, will get access to the gunman’s computer after winning a long-running legal fight. State police seized Adam Lanza’s computer from his Newtown, Connecticut, home as part of their year-long investigation into the 2012 shooting, but they never revealed how successful the FBI was in retrieving data from it. On Thursday, Judge Barbara Bellis, in the Superior Court in Waterbury, granted a request made by lawyers for the families to have a forensic expert go through the computer files. Attorneys for both the families and Remington want to look for anything that could impact the lawsuit, such as Lanza’s exposure to gun ads or particular websites, the Hartford Courant reported. Some documents that state police recovered from the computer have already been made public by the Courant, including a spreadsheet Lanza kept on mass killers and angry screeds about overweight people and his aversion to being touched. Lanza killed 26 people, including 20 first graders, inside the elementary school before killing himself on Dec. 14, 2012. An injured teacher, an FBI agent who responded, and nine families of victims filed the lawsuit against Remington in 2015.