‘I Seen No Riots’: Pennsylvania Woman Arrested In Connection With Jan 6. Assault on NYT Photographer
‘MACE HER!’
A woman in Pennsylvania has been arrested after she allegedly filmed and encouraged an assault of a photographer for The New York Times during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to an affidavit referencing a video recorded that day, Sandy Pomeroy Weyer can be seen yelling at the photographer as the journalist was assaulted by several men who attempted to steal her camera during the attack. Weyer screamed, “GET HER OUT, MACE HER,” apparently in reference to the photographer, according to the FBI. Weyer also allegedly recorded a Facebook Live video while inside the Capitol, but the video has since been deleted.
Weyer is also said to have posted a photo of herself and others on Jan. 6 with the caption, “Patriots on the way to Washington, DC.” In response to the attack, Weyer allegedly commented under the photo, “I seen no riots. I saw Patriots sick of being lied to and the election being stolen from us! I saw no violence from the Patriots!”