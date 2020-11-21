Hospital Lurches Away From CEO’s Vow That He Won’t Mask Up After COVID Infection
COGNITIVE DISSONANCE
Sanford Health, which operates hundreds of hospitals and clinics in the rural Midwest, is distancing itself from the controversial comments of its CEO—who said he won’t wear a mask because he believes he is immune after contracting and recovering from COVID-19. “Kelby Krabbenhoft’s email was based on his own experience with COVID-19 and his personal opinions about the virus. They do not reflect the views of our health system as a whole,” Sanford said in a statement Friday, according to the Argus Leader. It’s still not clear how much immunity COVID patients have or for how long, and there are documented cases of re-infection. But Krabbenhoft said in an email to staff that he knows he is immune for at least seven months. “For me to wear a mask defies the efficacy and purpose of a mask and sends an untruthful message that I am susceptible to infection or could transmit it. I have no interest in using masks as a symbolic gesture,” the hospital chief, who is not a doctor, wrote.