Santa and Mrs. Claus Expose Dozens of Kids to Coronavirus at Georgia Christmas Parade
TEST YE MERRY GENTLEMEN
Santa and Mrs. Claus visited a rural Georgia community last Thursday to spread a little Christmas cheer. But they may have also spread something a bit less festive—the novel coronavirus. According to the local board of commissioners, the pair said they felt fine when they posed with roughly 50 children at the Christmas parade in the city of Ludowici. But, in the following days, they both tested positive for COVID-19. Long County Chairman Robert D. Parker wrote a message to the community on Facebook, saying: “I have personally known both ‘Santa’ and ‘Mrs. Claus’ my entire life and I can assure everyone that they would have never knowingly done anything to place any children in danger.” The kids who came into close contact with Santa have been told to stay home from school until after winter break.