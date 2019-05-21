Another Horse Dies at Santa Anita Park, the 25th Since December

Another horse has died at Santa Anita Park in California, the second thoroughbred to perish at the race track this week and the 25th to die there since late December, ABC 7 reports. The horse, 3-year-old Spectacular Music, suffered a fatal pelvis injury Sunday while racing, park officials said in a statement. “Equine pelvic injuries are rare, and further evaluation is being conducted by the California Horse Racing Board, per protocol, to understand what could have caused this uncommon injury,” the statement said. Commander Coil, another 3-year-old gelding, collapsed Friday during training due to a shoulder injury, and was euthanized. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who previously called for racing to be suspended at the track to investigate the deaths, said in a statement, “Two more horses have died at Santa Anita Park over the last four days, a stark reminder that the problems that led to 23 dead horses over three months haven’t disappeared. How many horses must die before serious action is taken?”