Santa Anita Racetrack Suspends Races After 21st Horse Dies Since End of December
WHAT’S GOING ON?
California’s iconic Santa Anita racetrack has suspended races indefinitely following the deaths of 21 horses since the start of the winter season. The most recent death came Tuesday, when a 4-year-old filly was euthanized following a training injury. “I think the weather has a lot to do with it,” said trainer Ron McAnally. “Santa Anita has been a wonderful track, and they’ve done all kinds of tests... I don’t know what else they could do. It’s a fluky thing.” There were only 20 deaths at the racetrack during the whole of 2017, so the 21 deaths since Dec. 26 is unusual. Track officials have hired a consultant to look into the situation. The track was set to host the Santa Anita Handicap and San Felipe Stakes this Saturday. It has also hosted the Breeders’ Cup for the past decade.