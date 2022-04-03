Police Declare ‘Multi Casualty Incident’ at Isla Vista Deltopia Spring Break Party
OUT OF CONTROL
Police in Santa Barbara have declared a “multi casualty incident” in Isla Vista where Deltopia, a raucous college Spring Break party, is underway. On Friday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office reported making three arrests and issuing 20 citations, but the intensity of the unsanctioned event seemed to escalate Saturday when the department said it became ”inundated with medical calls.” Photos from the bacchanal, which routinely coincides with UC Berkeley’s Spring Break, show throngs of people crowded on streets, beaches, and overcrowded balconies. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the chaos had forced authorities to shift “to a triage system for medical emergencies.” No further details were immediately available on the circumstances of the emergencies.