California Teen Charged With Murder After 12-Year-Old Girl Overdoses

Authorities in Santa Clara County, California, have charged a suspected teen drug dealer with murder after a 12-year-old girl overdosed on a fentanyl-laced pill. The girl and two others purchased an “M-30” pill, labeled as oxycodone painkillers, from the 16-year-old dealer, according to the district attorney’s office. Her friends recorded a video of the girl crushing and lining up the pill, before passing out and beginning to snore—a sign of fentanyl overdose. The girl was the youngest person to overdose and die in Santa Clara County in 2020. “After thousands of deaths, everyone should know that fentanyl is a deadly poison,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement.