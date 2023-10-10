CHEAT SHEET
    Santa Monica Amusement Park, Pier Evacuated After Man Climbs Ferris Wheel

    WHEEL OF MISFORTUNE

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    A police vehicle sits at Santa Monica Pier after a man, who claimed to have a bomb, climbed the ferris wheel and refused to come down

    Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

    The Santa Monica pier and Pacific Park amusement park were shut down Monday afternoon after a man holding a bag hopped onto its iconic Ferris wheel and declared that he was holding a bomb. Officials responding to the incident said in a statement that they were “dealing with a person in crisis,” and riders on the ferris wheel were evacuated by firefighters, along with visitors to the park and to the pier. Authorities later confirmed that the man was not actually armed with an explosive; he was taken to “a local hospital for evaluation,” law enforcement said. The pier and Pacific Park have since reopened to visitors.

