Santino William Legan ID'd as Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooter, Says Report
Police have identified the suspect in a mass shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival as 19-year-old Santino William Legan, CBS News reports. Four people including the suspect were left dead and 15 others were wounded after at least one gunman opened fire Sunday evening at the event in Northern California. One of the victims has been identified as 6-year-old boy Stephen Luciano Romero of San Jose. Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee told reporters that his officers had engaged the suspect one minute after the initial reports of the shooting reached them. Smithee said the suspect or suspects appeared to have cut through a wire fence to gain access.