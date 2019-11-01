CHEAT SHEET
CAUSE OF DEATH
RFK’s Granddaughter, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, Died of Accidental Drug Overdose: Authorities
Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, died of an accidental drug overdose in August, authorities announced on Friday. According to her death certificate, a toxicology test found Hill died of a fatal mixture of methadone, four prescription drugs, and alcohol. The drugs cited in the certificate were diazepam, nordiazepam, fluoxetine, and norfluoxetine. Authorities say Hill was found unresponsive at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass., on Aug. 1. The 22-year-old was later pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.
Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill—one of four men falsely convicted in the 1974 Irish Republican Army pub bombings. She was set to start her senior year at Boston College this fall, according to The Boston Globe.