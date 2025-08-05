NFL Player ‘Shocked’ to Hear Trump Hired Him for a Job He Turned Down

Saquon Barkley, running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, was just tapped to serve on President Donald Trump’s council on sports, fitness, and nutrition. There’s only one problem: Barkley turned the job down months ago.

Barkley, 28, said he was offered a spot on the council “a couple months ago,” but ultimately turned it down after consulting with his family, deciding he would be too busy to take it up, ESPN reports.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Then, on Thursday, July 31, Trump signed an executive order that ratified his proposed council and reinstated the Presidential Fitness Test. In the order, Trump outlined various hopes he has to improve the health of America’s youth, recalling former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” anti-obesity campaign.

Trump declared that a council would partner with professional athletes to “develop bold and innovative fitness goals for young Americans with the aim of fostering a new generation of healthy, active citizens.”

On July 31, Trump signed a series of orders to expand on his council on sports, fitness and nutrition, and revived the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump named Barkley at a press conference as a councilmember alongside NHL icon Wayne Gretzky, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, as well as fellow football players Harrison Butker, Nick Bosa, and Tua Tagovailoa, among others, ESPN reports.

“I felt like I am going to be super busy, so me and my family thought it would probably be of best interest to not accept that,” Barkley said after team practice at Philadelphia‘s NovaCare facility. “I was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned. I’m assuming it’s something great, so I appreciate it but was a little shocked when my name was mentioned.”

Barkley is known to be on good terms with the president and played golf with him at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, which he denied had anything to do with politics.

lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my… — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 28, 2025

“Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump!” he posted on X. When he did finish his round, Barkley got flown out to Washington, D.C. with Trump by Marine One.