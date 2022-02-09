CHEAT SHEET
Woman Who Vanished in January Found Dead at Camp Pendleton
The remains of a woman last seen over a week ago were discovered Tuesday. The body of Sara Celeste Otero, 28, was recovered near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. Her stepfather was the last to see her alive on Jan. 28 when Otero told him she was planning to meet a friend at the gym. The friend, whose name has not been released, later said they had not made plans with her. Cops found Otero’s car, a Subaru, on the side of Interstate 5 and, after searching the surrounding area, discovered her body at the base of a cliff in a restricted training area. Authorities do not suspect foul play. Her stepsister Chelsea said, “The police found her body. We were able to identify it based on her tattoos.”