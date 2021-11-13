CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
The Philippines Presidential Race Just Got Crazier
FAMILY FEUD?
Read it at AP
The machinations in the Philippines presidential race have gotten even more tangled, with President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter registering herself as the vice presidential running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator. At the same time, the elder Duterte escorted a former aide, Bong Go, as he switched his registration from candidate for vice president to president. And just to thicken the plot, the current president is said to be considering running as Go’s vice presidential candidate, which would put him in a head-to-head match against his own daughter.