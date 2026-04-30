NBC Host Tearfully Announces Cancer Diagnosis

NBC’s Sara Gore has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The Emmy Award-winning host said Thursday that she is stepping away from Open House and New York Live to undergo treatment, according to Today.com. “It just felt right to tell you myself, I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and I’m going to be stepping away for treatment and surgery,” Gore said in an emotional New York Live segment. “If I didn’t say that I was a little bit scared, I’d be lying.” Gore, 49, said she was “caught off guard” by the diagnosis, despite breast cancer running in her family. “I always assumed this day would come,” she said. “But let me tell you, you are never ready. ... For some reason, even when you catch it early because you’re doing everything right, it is an emotional blow, and I wasn’t ready for that. That actually really surprised me. It really stung.” It’s not clear how long Gore will be away. But she added: “I’m going to come back better than ever, and I’m going to see you on the other side of this. Thank you for all you’ve done.”