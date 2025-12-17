Sara Happ’s Line-Erasing Lip Balms Are the Ultimate Fix for Dry Winter Lips

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a self-confessed lip balm addict, I’m well aware that my long-term (ab)use of these products has made my lips even more reliant on them. If my lips aren’t constantly coated in something hydrating, I start to get anxious and imagine them actively drying out by the second. While applying (and reapplying and reapplying…) my emotional support lip balm is undoubtedly more of a compulsion than a necessary remedy for chapped lips, there is truth in the idea that over-applying lip balms and oils can actually make your lips more parched. Thanks to my lip balm dependence, it takes a seriously impressive formula for me to stay faithful to any one product, especially since most offer relief only for a mere hour or two (at best). For me, that impressive formula is Sara Happ’s The Lip Slip Balm—and pretty much everything in her lip treatment lineup.

Stumbling on Sara Happ’s beauty editor-vetted lip products gave me the perfect excuse to give my lips a new little treat to try—especially since Happ herself has a gorgeous pout that has not been enhanced by injectables. The first time I tried the Lip Slip Balm, I applied it before going to sleep, and I woke up with hydrated, plump, and happy lips after a whopping nine hours of solid shut-eye (it’s called beauty sleep, folks!). As far as I’m concerned, that kind of lasting effect is basically unheard of for any kind of lip balm. In fact, when I touched my lips after finally surrendering to my fifth alarm, there was a veil of product still on my lips—and I’m a nighttime mouth breather. Naturally, I’ve been loyal to her product line ever since that first experience.

Lip Slip Balm This naturally plumping lip balm is like a Stanley tumbler-sized glass of water for your lips. It also has an ever-so-slight shimmer, which helps reflect the light for an even fuller effect. See At Sara Happ $ 30

Sara Happ’s hydrating balms and glosses also get extra credit points because each offers a subtle and sustained plumping effect without stinging or irritating the mouth. The formulas are infused with clinically proven ingredients, including castor seed oil, jojoba seed oil, macadamia seed oil, and almond seed oil, which instantly restore volume by plumping up fine lines and locking in hydration for instant gratification *and* long-term anti-aging benefits.

Mia Maguire/Mia Maguire.

My favorite Sara Happ product is still the O.G. Lip Slip Balm because it also imparts a non-sticky, glossy effect and gives the lips a slight soft pink tint (see above). I also recommend the Pink Grapefruit Lip Exfoliator—a must-have counterpart for any of the lip balms and treatments. I also love the Lip Slip Gloss, which is more lightweight and shiny than the Lip Slip balm. It comes in a tube, so it’s great for traveling or when you’re on the go and don’t want to dip your fingers into a jar. Either way, if your lips are crying out for some extra TLC this winter, Sara Happ’s collection has you covered.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: