R-E-S-P-E-C-T
Sara Netanyahu Reportedly Restrained by Her Own Security After Storming Cockpit to Demand Respect
Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is reported to have been restrained by her own security detail on a El Al flight to Ukraine after she allegedly tried to storm the cockpit to demand respect from the pilots. Israel’s Channel 12 news reported the incident, describing how Netanyahu rose from her seat and angrily requested access to the cockpit. She was said to have been escorted back to her seat without incident, but a short time later, the pilots did acknowledge both Netanyahus, who are in the Ukraine for a two-day state visit. The prime minister’s office gave a watered down denial of the events. “This is a distorted publication. There was a misunderstanding which was immediately clarified and the flight went according to plan,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement without clarifying what the misunderstanding was. “The story about the security guards, as well, is a total lie. It is another attempt to divert attention from the important international visit that the prime minister carried out.” The airline issued its own statement, simply stating that the prime minister’s flight “went according to plan.”