Runaway Dad and Stepmom of Dead 10-Year-Old Fly Back to U.K.
DRAMATIC RETURN
The father and stepmother of Sara Sharif, a 10-year-old who was found dead after her parents fled to Pakistan, are on a flight back to Britain to surrender to police, the Daily Mail reported. Over a month ago, father Urfan Sharif, 41, made a 999 call to British emergency services from Pakistan to inform police that they would find his daughter’s body at their family home in Surrey. The day before his call, Urfan Sharif flew out of the United Kingdom alongside partner Beinash Batool, 29, his brother, and his five other children. Officials said Sara Sharif was left battered, suffering “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time. Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool have now boarded a flight out of Sialkot and are expected to arrive at Gatwick at 7:45 p.m. Thursday to face police questioning, according to the Daily Mail. The dad’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28, who is also wanted by the cops, is reportedly aboard the plane too. Their family lawyer Raja Haq Nawaz told the Daily Mail that they were not under arrest and are voluntarily returning to the U.K. On Monday, the father’s other children were taken into custody from their grandfather’s house.