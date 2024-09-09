Designer Behind Kate Middleton’s Wedding Dress Joins Givenchy
The designer behind the Alexander McQueen dress worn by the Princess of Wales on her wedding day has joined rival fashion powerhouse Givenchy as creative director. “It is a great honor to be joining the beautiful house of Givenchy, it is a jewel,” Sarah Burton told The Guardian. “I am so excited to be able to write the next chapter in the story of this iconic house and to bring to Givenchy my own vision, sensibility and beliefs.” Burton’s departure last year from the same post at Alexander McQueen, where she had worked for almost 26 years, had prompted widespread speculation over where the U.K. designer might be headed next. Her latest move is also something of a fateful one, given McQueen, under whom Burton worked for 12 years prior to his death in 2010, also held the post of creative director at Givenchy between 1996 and 2001. She’s expected to present her first collection next March in Paris.