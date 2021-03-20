Like many around the world, I’ve found it difficult to move past the recent events surrounding the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard. Her story is not unique. Despite this happening “across the pond,” it’s an alarmingly familiar tale. Not just in the abstract, but in an intimate way.

Sarah Everard was just walking home. And it cost her her life.

I’ve been lucky enough to never become a global news story because of the harassment and assault I’ve faced. Most women count themselves that “lucky.” But when not getting murdered is considered a win, perhaps a dramatic system overhaul is needed.