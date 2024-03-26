Sarah Ferguson is sending well wishes to Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales disclosed that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. The Duchess of York, who herself has battled the disease in recent months, emphasized that she hopes Kate will be given the time and space to continue her recovery journey.

In a social media statement posted on Monday afternoon, Fergie said, “All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment. I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.

“As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months,” she continued, “I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness.

“I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal,” Fergie said.

Kate shared her diagnosis late last week in a video statement recorded in the gardens of Windsor Castle. A palace insider told People shortly after that the Princess had written “every word” of the speech herself and decided when to share it. The disclosure came amid rabid online speculation about her safety and whereabouts, having all but vanished from the public eye since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

Fergie’s own journey with cancer began last summer, when she underwent a single mastectomy after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. In January, she was further diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

Despite her “shock” at the dual diagnoses, she said at the time that she was in “good spirits” and was grateful for both her medical team and the many well-wishers who’d sent her messages of love and support. Fergie said she’d be taking some time to herself as she waited for further testing to show if the melanoma had spread.

The Telegraph reported on Monday that it understood that further analysis had shown no spread, but that the Duchess would be undergoing more checks every three months as a precautionary measure.