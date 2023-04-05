Sarah Ferguson Is Very Team Windsor
MEGHAN WHO?
Most divorces require friends and acquaintances to pick a side. And Sarah Ferguson appears to have decided she is firmly on the side of the royal family, not ex-members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In a new interview, Sarah said individuals “can’t have it both ways” if they choose to leave the family. Sarah was careful not to refer directly to Harry or Meghan, instead speaking about her own situation—she was married to Prince Andrew and divorced him in 1996 but still lives with him—but her comments in The Independent are being interpreted as an attack on the couple. “Well, you can’t have it both ways,” she said. “You can’t sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You’re either in or out. But then don’t cry about not being invited to weddings. You chose to leave, now go and live it—and be it.” The remarks will fuel speculation she is declaring for Team Windsor, given that in another recent interview she said: “I don’t really know Meghan. I haven’t really met her.” She also praised the new king, saying: “He’s going to be an amazing king—and lovely Camilla by his side.” Could a coronation invite soon be winging its way to this loyal cheerleader?