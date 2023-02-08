Huckabee Sanders Claims Supporting Biden Is a Question of Sanity in SOTU Response
US AND THEM
In the GOP rebuttal to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was unequivocal about the choice facing U.S. voters. “The dividing line in America is no longer between right and left,” she said. “It’s between normal and crazy.” The former Trump White House press secretary, who assumed office in Arkansas last month, went on to accuse Biden of having surrendered his presidency “to a woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is.” “Every day we are told we must partake in their rituals, salute their flags, and worship their false idols. All while Big Government colludes with Big Tech to strip away the most American thing there is: your freedom of speech. That’s not normal. It’s crazy, and it’s wrong.”