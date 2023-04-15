Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says Asking Job Applicants to Sing Her Praises Was a Mistake
‘DESIGN ERROR’
Applicants hoping to serve on Arkansas boards and commissions were met with quite the surprise earlier this week: A required 500-word essay with the prompt, “What is an accomplishment of the Governor’s that you admire the most?” The question—which has since been removed from the application—was the result of a design error and meant only for the summer internship application, a spokesperson for Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Meanwhile, Twitter users and local media alike have jumped on the mistake. “We never thought to pressure potential interns to spew accolades and sweet nothings about Publisher Alan Leveritt,” Austin Bailey of the Arkansas Times quipped. “Still, we’ll grant that requiring a loyalty oath from interns is slightly less cringe than requiring it of, say, an Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board member.”