Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Kavanaugh and Ford Are Being ‘Exploited’ by Dems

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed that Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who’s accused the judge of sexual assault, are being “exploited” by Democrats. “I think that Kavanaugh and Ford are victims at the hands of the Democrats,” she said at a Wednesday press conference. “Ford being exploited... and that includes Judge Kavanaugh.” She also defended President Trump’s remarks at a Tuesday night rally, during which he openly mocked Ford’s sexual assault claims against Kavanaugh. “The president was stating the facts, and, frankly, facts that were shown in [prosecutor Rachel] Mitchell’s report,” Sanders claimed.