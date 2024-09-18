Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes Vance-Like Jab at Harris for Not Having Kids

Donald Trump’s former White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, took a jab at Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday that surely JD Vance—a denigrator of the “childless”—would approve of.

“So, my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble,” Sanders said on stage before a Trump town hall event in Flint, Michigan, in the process mispronouncing Harris’ first name—a trend on the right.

Harris is a stepmother to two children, Ella and Cole, with her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Vance, who earlier in the day denied that his odd remark about “fried chicken” was aimed at the vice president—who is African American and Asian American—has made a number of controversial statements about those who don’t have children.

Such people have “no physical commitment to the future of this country,” Vance said in 2021.

In a separate interview with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that same year, Vance explained: “We’re effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made. And so they wanna make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Vance continued: “You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC—the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

His recently unearthed comments on “childless cat ladies” have turned into a popular Democratic attack, and were even mentioned at this year’s Emmys. Vance has argued his comments were taken out of context.

In 2020, Vance similarly claimed on a right-wing podcast that the “most deranged” and “most psychotic” users of Twitter, now known as X, generally didn’t have children.

Vance told CNN’s Dana Bash earlier this year that he was not criticizing Harris for having no biological children, but for simply being “anti-child.”