Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes Wild About-Face on Her Vow to Reject Big Government
CRAWLING BACK
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders flexed her laissez-faire muscles in January, boasting that, under her leadership, “the meddling hand of big government creeping down from Washington DC will be stopped cold at the Mississippi River.” Now, she’s asking that big government for more money to cover the cost of Arkansas’ tornado recovery. The federal government is currently covering 75 percent of the state’s recovery costs but, in a news conference this week, Huckabee asked that they cover 100 percent, instead. “I’ve been across our state since Friday, surveying damage, meeting with survivors, and discussing recovery efforts with local leaders, emergency personnel, and volunteers,” Sanders said. “It’s clear that the cost to clean up the damage those storms created will be substantial.” Last week’s vicious weather brought storms and tornadoes across the South and Midwest, with deaths having been confirmed in several states including Arkansas, Indiana and Tennessee.