Sarah Sanders Mocks Joe Biden for Stuttering at Democratic Debate

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to Twitter on Thursday night to mock former Vice President Joe Biden for emulating a stutter during the Democratic presidential debate.

Biden, who grew up with a speech impediment that he has admittedly spent his whole life overcoming, recalled how a little kid had come up to him saying “I can’t talk,” mimicking the child’s stutter.

“I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate,” Sanders posted to Twitter moments later.

After receiving swift and overwhelming backlash for ridiculing Biden and other stutterers, Sanders attempted to pretend the jab wasn’t about stuttering: “To be clear was not trying to make fun of anyone with a speech impediment. Simply pointing out I can’t follow much of anything Biden is talking about,” she wrote.

Biden’s official Twitter account, meanwhile, fired back at Sanders with his own statement after leaving the debate stage.

“I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter,” he said. “And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up.”