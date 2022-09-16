Sarah Huckabee Sanders Reveals She Underwent Surgery for Thyroid Cancer
‘GRACE OF GOD’
Arkansas gubernational candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she’s now cancer free after a brief scare last month. Sanders, 40, said her doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in her neck during an August check-up, which turned out to be thyroid cancer. But Sanders had a successful surgery on Friday, removing her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes. She’s now cancer free, her campaign said. “By the grace of God I am now cancer-free,” Sanders said in a statement. “I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support.” Sanders, who was the press secretary for Donald Trump between 2017 and 2019, is currently running to be governor of Arkansas, where she is heavily favored to win.