Sarah Huckabee Sanders Throws Shade at Ann Coulter
During her first press conference since before the 35-day government shutdown began, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders attempted to diminish the criticisms from right-wing pundits like Ann Coulter, who have attacked President Trump for “caving” to Democrats over his demand for a border wall. Asked how Trump can say his decision to reopen the government “was in no way a concession” when “influential conservatives” have been arguing otherwise, Sanders answered, “Because the negotiations are still ongoing. And I would argue that conservatives who actually have influence have supported the president throughout this process. They believe in border security. They believe in protecting Americans, just like the president, and they stand with him.” Whereas figures like Coulter and Lou Dobbs have castigated the president for getting “whipped” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), others like Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro have stood by him, claiming that Trump “rose above the partisan bickering in the swamp” and “did not cave.”