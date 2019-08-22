Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Join Fox News as Contributor

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at VARIETY
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will join Fox News as a contributor, making her debut on Sept. 6 on Fox & Friends. Sanders, one of the most controversial White House press secretaries in recent memory, stepped down at the end of June, saying she wanted to spend more time with her family. President Trump announced her departure on Twitter, praising her courage ad encouraging her to run for governor of Arkansas. She is part of a trend of White House spokespersons joining the television news circuit. Others include Jay Carney and Robert Gibbs, who served under President Obama and became contributors for CNN and NBC News, respectively.