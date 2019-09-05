CHEAT SHEET
‘A UNIQUE PERSPECTIVE’
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Release Memoir About Time in White House
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced that she is writing a memoir about her time on Pennsylvania Avenue. The book will follow Huckabee Sanders’ tenure working for President Trump, offering “a unique perspective on the most important issues, events and both public and behind-the-scenes conversations inside the White House,” publisher George Witte said in a press release. “I’m excited to tell my story about the challenges of being a working mom at the highest level of American politics and my role in the historic fight raging between the Trump administration and its critics for the future of our country,” Sanders said in the press release. While serving as press secretary, Sanders became notorious for her brevity and at one point abstained from holding a press briefing for an unprecedented six weeks. She stepped down from her position in June with the president’s respect intact—a notable achievement in the Trump administration.