CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    ‘A UNIQUE PERSPECTIVE’

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Release Memoir About Time in White House

    Audrey McNamara

    Reporter

    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced that she is writing a memoir about her time on Pennsylvania Avenue. The book will follow Huckabee Sanders’ tenure working for President Trump, offering “a unique perspective on the most important issues, events and both public and behind-the-scenes conversations inside the White House,” publisher George Witte said in a press release. “I’m excited to tell my story about the challenges of being a working mom at the highest level of American politics and my role in the historic fight raging between the Trump administration and its critics for the future of our country,” Sanders said in the press release. While serving as press secretary, Sanders became notorious for her brevity and at one point abstained from holding a press briefing for an unprecedented six weeks. She stepped down from her position in June with the president’s respect intact—a notable achievement in the Trump administration.

    Read it at New York Times