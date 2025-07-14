Sarah Jessica Parker Speaks Out on Nicolas Cage Dating Rumor

The Supreme Court cleared the way for President Donald Trump to ax more than a third of the jobs at the Department of Education on Monday. The court decided, with all three liberal justices dissenting, to overturn a lower-court ruling that prevented the Trump administration from cutting approximately 1,900 jobs to restructure the department. An explanation of the court’s decision was not provided, as is common for cases decided on the emergency docket. Trump, 79, hopes to eventually shutter the department entirely. That would see education decisions and programs return to individual states without federal oversight or funds. Trump claims this will provide “children and their families the opportunity to escape a system that is failing them.” The department was created by Congress in 1979 and signed into law by President Jimmy Carter. Because an act of Congress established the department, it must follow the same process to be dismantled, limiting Trump’s power to shut it down single-handedly. Still, the high court gave Trump the authority to significantly reduce the department’s current staff of 4,100 employees.
The stars of the ’90s sitcoms Wings and The Naked Truth, Tim Daly (69) and Téa Leoni (59), tied the knot after over a decade together, TMZ reports. A representative for Leoni said the couple were married on Saturday, with an intimate ceremony only close family and friends attended. Neither star shared the news or photos from that ceremony to social media, though TMZ points to a snap from actor Josh Bonzie’s Instagram Stories, which shows Leoni wearing her new wedding ring at the occasion. The pair have reportedly been dating since 2014, when they met playing husband and wife on the six-season drama Madame Secretary. Each has two children from previous marriages: Daly has two with ex-wife Amy Van Nostrand, and Leoni has two children with her ex-husband, X-Files star David Duchovny. Leoni starred in NBC’s (and then ABC’s) The Naked Truth for three seasons from 1995 to 1998. Daly starred in the long-running show Wings for eight seasons through 1997.
David Kaff, a British actor and musician who played Viv Savage in the 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, died on Friday. He was 79. Kaff, who went by Kaffinetti professionally, was a founding member of the progressive rock group Rare Bird, which released five records between 1969 and 1974. Their single “Sympathy” topped charts in France and Italy. They were among the first bands to sign with Charisma Records. Kaff is best known for his role as a keyboardist for the fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap in Rob Reiner’s 1984 film. Kaff did not have a leading role in the movie, but uttered one of the movie’s most iconic lines, “Have a good time… all the time.” In 1991, Kaff told BAM that he felt a kinship with this character and that he “played him very close to my heart,” but “just a little bit dimmer.” Kaff continued to perform late into his life. His band Mutual of Alameda’s Wild Kingdom announced his death on Facebook on Sunday, writing, “David always had a kind word and a quick wit that would slay you where you stand. Then he’d make you smile doing it!”
Customs officials in Germany made a nightmare discovery when they uncovered 1,500 young tarantulas stored inside cake boxes at an airport in the country. The young spiders were kept inside tubes, which were then stuffed inside cardboard sponge cake packaging. Workers at Cologne Bonn airport in north-western Germany were alerted to the skin-crawling find because of the pervasive smell the 15.4-lbs shipment from Vietnam emitted. Many of the arachnids did not survive the roughly 5,400-mile journey, which took place earlier this month. The surviving specimens were handed over to an expert handler. “My colleagues at the airport are regularly surprised by the contents of prohibited packages from all over the world, but the fact that they found around 1,500 small plastic containers containing young tarantulas in this package left even the most experienced among them speechless,” a spokesman for Cologne’s customs office said. It “saddens us to see what some people do to animals purely for profit,” he added. Criminal proceedings are underway against the intended recipient. They face charges relating to improper disclosure of the shipment, and trying to dodge the import duties required.
Jessica Alba returned from a vacation in Cancún with Marvel actor Danny Ramirez on Sunday, according to TMZ. Fans have speculated about a romance between the Dark Angel actress, 44, and Ramirez, 32, since pictures of Alba and her mystery beau in London’s Regents Park surfaced online in May. While Alba has not spoken publicly about her new relationship, she has announced support for the Top Gun actor in his role in the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World. In February, Alba, 44, filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, Cash Warren, 46, with whom she shares three children. The split was reportedly amicable, with the couple seeking to have joint custody over their daughters, Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and their son Hayes, 7. Alba and Warren have not spoken about the reason for their separation. The two reportedly had a lot of community property—assets of which both spouses have an equal share—including Alba’s online household product company, The Honest Company, and Warren’s underwear company, Pair of Thieves. The companies are worth $497.72 million, according to Stock Analysis, and approximately $100 million, respectively.
Sarah Jessica Parker Speaks Out on Nicolas Cage Dating Rumor
Two decades of speculation are finally over. Sarah Jessica Parker, 60, has that she did date her co-star Nicolas Cage, 61, many years ago. Andy Cohen asked the Sex and The City star about her rumored romance with her Honeymoon in Vegas co-star Cage on Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live. The Emmy-winning actress had just finished explaining how she knew her husband, Matthew Broderick, was “The One,” when Cohen asked: “Follow up question, did you date Nic Cage?” Parker simply responded “Um, yes I did,” confirming the 20-year-old rumor for the first time. “Oh wow. Oh, we got some talking today,” Cohen said, though the two did not touch on the topic again. Parker went on to marry Broderick in 1997, a few years after filming the 1992 movie Honeymoon in Vegas with Cage, which is when the pair supposedly dated. The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star and Parker share three children together, a 22-year-old son James and twin 16-year-old daughters, Tabitha and Marion. Cage, on his end, has been married five times, including to Patricia Arquette and Lisa Marie Presley. He got married to Riko Shabata in 2021, and the couple welcomed their daughter August in 2022.
Award-winning hitmaker Azealia Banks has lashed out at Conor McGregor for allegedly sending her two unsolicited nudes by sharing both of the NSFW images to social media. The 212 star’s claims—which the Daily Beast is not linking to here, having had the misfortune of verifying that she did indeed post them—allege McGregor fired off the images her way in the small hours of Monday morning, and warned her against telling anyone about them. “How you gonna send a b----h some crooked d--k pics then threaten her not to tell,” Banks wrote in an expletive-laden caption to the photos. “Do you know who the f--k I am?” She also took aim at the former world champion for his recent foray into far-right politics. “Honey... ain’t you trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam?” as Banks put it. The alleged missives come just months after an Irish court found McGregor liable for sexually assaulting a woman at Dublin hotel back in 2018.
Angelina Jolie, 50, watched her son Knox Pitt win a medal at an IKF Point Muay Thai Technical event on his 17th birthday, while his father, Brad Pitt, 61, was nowhere to be seen. On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported that Pitt was set on mending his relationship with his youngest children, Knox and twin sister Vivienne, in time for their upcoming birthday. Speculations circulated that Knox would be more receptive to repairing their strained relationship with Brad: While Vivienne has informally dropped “Pitt” from her surname, following the same move by her siblings Shiloh and Zahara, Knox has not. Brad has been estranged from the family since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, after which the star couple were engaged in a messy series of legal battles across eight years over their shared property and custody of their children. The divorce came amid fallout from an incident in 2016 during which Jolie alleges Pitt verbally and physically abused her and their children. Their divorce was formally settled in December 2024, though they are still embroiled in a heated legal battle over their formerly co-owned vineyard. In his latest legal filing, Pitt demanded Jolie turn over her private messages related to the vineyard.
Sam Haskell IV, son of Emmy-winning producer and talent agent Sam Haskell, died by suicide on Saturday, TMZ reports. Haskell Jr. was jailed for allegedly murdering and dismembering his wife, Mei Li Haskell, 37, and her parents, Gaoshan Li, 71, and Yanxiang Wang, 64, in 2023. Haskell was scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on Monday, TMZ reports. Haskell, then 35, allegedly committed the crimes around Nov. 6 at their shared Tarzana home in Los Angeles County. According to the prosecution, Haskell dumped his wife’s body parts in three garbage bags and paid four day laborers $500 to discard them, claiming they contained rocks and Halloween props. One of the laborers opened the bags before promptly returning them and alerting the police. Haskell then dumped the bags in a strip mall dumpster before a homeless man informed police. The bodies of the parents were never found. The couple was reportedly facing financial trouble, and Mei Haskell was the primary earner, according to TMZ. She and her parents had immigrated from China. Following his arrest, Haskell was brought to court wearing suicide prevention attire, shirtless and in handcuffs. Haskell is survived by his father and three young children.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss dropped out of a fan event after being hospitalized with viral bronchitis. The 77-year-old provided an Instagram health update, via SharkCon, the expo he was supposed to speak at over the weekend. “Hello, fellow cons. I am very, very sorry to tell you that I’ve been diagnosed with viral … viral … What is it?” Dreyfuss said from his hospital bed, prompting his wife Svetlana Erokhin to finish the diagnosis. “I’ve been told by my doctors I cannot fly, and I would have to fly five hours to get [to SharkCon]. I’m terribly sorry because I had planned to be there and had been looking forward to it,” he added, saying he is in “a lot of pain.” SharkCon took place at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in East Lake-Orient Park, Florida. It comes as Jaws, Stephen Spielberg’s iconic thriller based on Peter Benchley’s novel of the same name, turns 50 this year.