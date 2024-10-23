Elections

SJP Turns Off Comments as She Reveals Presidential Endorsement

‘JOY, OPTIMISM AND PRIDE’

The “Sex and the City” star went on to name a laundry list of reasons behind her endorsement.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on October 21, 2024 in New York City
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker has announced that she is supporting Kamala Harris for president, citing her “love” of her country and a laundry list of issues that are at stake in the election. In an Instagram post Wednesday, the actress rattled off all of the reasons that she’s backing Harris: “Our public schools, books, common sense gun laws, a living wage, opportunity, women, voting rights, the Dreamers, arts and culture, my mother and senior citizens, the climate, hope, friends and loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community, freedom, science, affordable healthcare, dignity,” and more. Parker, who previously endorsed Hillary Clinton for president against Trump, included a photo of her hanging a Harris-Walz sign in her window to mark the occasion. She even made a nod to her long-running TV role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, and in the recent revival And Just Like That, with her endorsement. “For a certain childless cat lady I play on TV,” she wrote. “With an abundance of joy, optimism and pride, I am voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.” Parker’s post garnered over 162,000 likes in three hours, and the comments were turned off.

