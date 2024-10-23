Sarah Jessica Parker has announced that she is supporting Kamala Harris for president, citing her “love” of her country and a laundry list of issues that are at stake in the election. In an Instagram post Wednesday, the actress rattled off all of the reasons that she’s backing Harris: “Our public schools, books, common sense gun laws, a living wage, opportunity, women, voting rights, the Dreamers, arts and culture, my mother and senior citizens, the climate, hope, friends and loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community, freedom, science, affordable healthcare, dignity,” and more. Parker, who previously endorsed Hillary Clinton for president against Trump, included a photo of her hanging a Harris-Walz sign in her window to mark the occasion. She even made a nod to her long-running TV role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, and in the recent revival And Just Like That, with her endorsement. “For a certain childless cat lady I play on TV,” she wrote. “With an abundance of joy, optimism and pride, I am voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.” Parker’s post garnered over 162,000 likes in three hours, and the comments were turned off.

