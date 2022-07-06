Trump’s Former Deputy Press Secretary Agrees to Testify Publicly at Jan. 6 Hearing
MORE TO COME?
Donald Trump’s former deputy press secretary has agreed to testify before the Jan. 6 committee at an upcoming public hearing, CNN reports. Sarah Matthews resigned in the wake of the deadly Capitol riot, saying she was “deeply disturbed” by the events and urging a “peaceful transfer of power” in a statement at the time. Matthews also spoke out last week to defend Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who dropped bombshell testimony about Trump allegedly being aware that his supporters had weapons when they arrived for a rally near the Capitol that day. “Anyone downplaying Cassidy Hutchinson’s role or her access in the West Wing either doesn’t understand how the Trump [White House] worked or is attempting to discredit her because they’re scared of how damning this testimony is,” Matthews tweeted in response to criticism of Hutchinson from some of Trump’s allies. Her upcoming testimony, which could take place as early next week, according to sources who spoke to CNN, is expected to focus on the mob of Trump supporters that gathered just before the riot and the violence that ensued.