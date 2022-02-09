Jan. 6 Committee Interviews White House Aide Who Quit After Riot
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES
Sarah Matthews, among the few Trump administration officials to resign in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots, appeared before Congress’ committee investigating the insurrection on Tuesday. When she announced her resignation on Jan. 6, 2021, Matthews wrote on her Instagram, “I was honored to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted. As someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.” Other notable officials who resigned in the wake of the attacks include former first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Matthews, a former deputy press secretary who now works as a GOP congressional staffer, was questioned about what took place within the White House during attacks as lawmakers continue to sift through interviews, call logs, and government documents.