Sarah McBride Launches Bid to Be First Openly Trans Member of Congress
THINKING BIG
A Delaware Democrat who is the nation’s first openly trans state senator wants to go one big step further and become the first openly trans member of Congress. “I’m excited to share that I’m running for Congress!” state Sen. Sarah McBride announced on Twitter. “In Delaware, we’ve proven that small states can do BIG things. It’s time to do it again.” McBride, a longtime LGBTQ campaigner, took up her seat in the Delaware Senate in January 2021 after winning a primary in a safely Democratic district. Since then, the 32-year-old says she has “passed historic paid leave, gun safety, and nondiscrimination laws.” In a launch video featuring footage of Republicans including Ron DeSantis, Majorie Taylor Greene, and Lauren Boebert, McBride says: “It can be tough out there. Too many politicians want to divide us.” An accompanying funding appeal adds: “If elected, Sarah will be the first openly trans member of Congress, which means the MAGA and FOX News conservatives are lining up to attack her. She needs our help to stand up to their hatred.”