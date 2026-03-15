Fate of Popular ’90s TV Show Reboot Revealed by Star
FANGS A LOT
Buffy the Vampire Slayer will remain in its coffin, according to the iconic ‘90s TV show’s star. Sarah Michelle Gellar updated fans on Instagram that the planned reboot of the supernatural series is no longer going ahead. “I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me,” Gellar, 48, said in a video posted to the platform. “Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with Buffy: New Sunnydale.” The I Know What You Did Last Summer actor was scheduled to work as an executive producer on the revival of her breakout show, which ran between 1997 and 2003. Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao (Hamnet, Nomadland) had been pegged to direct the series, which has been in development since February of last year, and Gellar thanked her for the opportunity to reprise her role. “I want to thank Chloé Zhao, because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy’s stylish yet affordable boots,” she said. “And thanks to Chloé, I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means not only to me but to all of you.” Gellar led Buffy for seven seasons and told fans that “if the apocalypse actually comes, you can still beep me.”