Sarah Palin to Kamala Harris: ‘Trust No One New’
Just after Joe Biden officially announced Kamala Harris as his 2020 running mate, former vice presidential contender Sarah Palin used her Instagram account to give the California senator some advice.
“Congrats to the democrat VP pick. Climb upon Geraldine Ferraro’s and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned,” Palin wrote, referring to herself and the only other woman to serve as vice presidential candidate on a major party ticket to date. Her No. 1 piece of advice? “Trust no one new.” She also told Harris to “fight mightily to keep your own team with you” and “don’t get muzzled.”
“Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centered agenda so remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are,” Palin added. “So stay connected with America as you smile and ignore deceptive ‘handlers’ trying to change you.” Subsequent advice about shaking hands with supporters on campaign rope lines will likely be less relevant for Harris during the pandemic.
After Sen. John McCain passed away two years ago this month, Palin complained to reporters about the people he surrounded himself with during their failed run for the White House. “I think it’s unfortunate that he had people around him—and they continued to be around him for a very long time—who weren’t serving him well,” Palin said of McCain. “I think that’s unfortunate because he had some strange people around him and... disloyal people, and you know, I don’t say that as like hate speech or griping about it, it’s just a fact they were just some not nice people.”