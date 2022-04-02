Sarah Palin Announces Congressional Run After Decade-Long Break
Sarah Palin, one-time vice-presidential candidate, Alaska governor, and reality TV starlet, is running for Congress, she announced Friday. “America is at a tipping point,” Palin said in a statement. “As I’ve watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight… At this critical time in our nation’s history, we need leaders who will combat the left’s socialist, big-government, America-last agenda.” Palin, who recently lost a libel lawsuit she brought against The New York Times, said she is “in this race to win it and join the fight for freedom alongside other patriots willing to sacrifice all to save our country.” When she was in New York in January to testify in the libel case, the unvaccinated Palin was twice spotted dining out shortly after testing positive for COVID.