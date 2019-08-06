CHEAT SHEET
BACK IN ACTION
Appeals Court Revives Sarah Palin’s Defamation Lawsuit Against New York Times
Sarah Palin will get the chance to pursue her defamation case against The New York Times following a decision from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday. The Second Circuit went against a lower court’s previous ruling, which tossed Palin’s case out in 2017, The Hill reports. Palin sued the newspaper for defamation after it published an editorial linking an advertisement from the former Alaska governor to the shooting of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ). The ad ran in the paper after Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot at a congressional baseball practice for the GOP. In 2017, a judge ruled Palin could not prove the Times had “malicious” intent in publishing the editorial, which is needed in defamation cases. In Tuesday’s decision by three judges, the court found Palin’s lawsuit “plausibly states a claim for defamation and may proceed to full discovery.”