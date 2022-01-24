Palin Dined Indoors in New York City Before Testing Positive for COVID
NOT HUNGRY
Unvaxxed Sarah Palin is confirmed to have dined indoors on Saturday before testing positive for the virus on Monday. As reported by The New York Times, the former Alaska governor dined at Elio’s, an Italian restaurant on New York’s Upper East Side, while in town for her defamation suit against the Times. Elio’s manager Luca Guaitolini said that though staff consistently check vaccination cards for all guests, as is required by law, the staff that evening “just made a mistake” as Palin dined with a longtime customer of the restaurant. Palin likely “just walked in and strolled over,” without being asked to show a vaccination card, Guaitolini said. While she quarantines, the trial, which had been due to start this week, has been postponed to Feb. 3.