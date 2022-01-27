COVID-Positive Palin Eats at NYC Restaurant Two Days After Diagnosis
WHAT QUARANTINE?
An unmasked Sarah Palin was spotted at a New York City restaurant on Wednesday night—two days after her attorney revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19. Her disclosure prompted the delay of her defamation trial against The New York Times. The unvaccinated former Alaska governor was seen by Mediaite sitting with a group at a table outdoors at Elio’s restaurant on the Upper West Side, the same restaurant she dined at on Saturday night, before her diagnosis. On her previous visit she sat indoors, in violation of city rules, which require diners to present proof of COVID vaccination to be seated inside. The restaurant apologized for not asking her for a vaccine card Saturday, and on Wednesday, its manager, Luca Guaitolini, told Mediaite in a statement that Palin returned to apologize. “Tonight Sarah Palin returned to the restaurant to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit,” he said. “In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors. We are a restaurant open to the public, and we treat all civilians the same.”