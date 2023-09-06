Sarah Palin on Jan. 6 Sentences: ‘What’s the Use in Being a Good Guy?’
UNHINGED
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin on Tuesday gave a mind-boggling take on the lengthy sentences recently handed down to several people who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Newsmax host Eric Bolling said he was personally “blown away” by sentences of “15, 17, and 18 years for nonviolent crimes,” and asked Palin: “What do you say to all these lefties?” “It’s so disheartening,” Palin replied. She went on to say that such sentences make “the populace lose a lot of faith in our government” and claimed they were evidence of “the two-tier different justice systems.” “It makes the good guy think: ‘What’s the use in being a good guy?’” Palin added. “We’re gonna be punished, you know, we’re picked on, is what we are under this system.” In the face of such perceived injustice, Palin said “we can’t feel helpless and hopeless” and said congressional Republicans “can’t sit back and just let all of this happen because it is dismantling our traditional judicial system.”