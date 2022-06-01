Judge Rejects Palin’s Bid for New Libel Trial Against New York Times
Sarah Palin was shot down in her bid for a new trial after a jury acquitted The New York Times of libeling her in a 2017 editorial. Before it was corrected hours later, the editorial falsely linked an image the former Alaska governor had put out with a 2011 mass shooting in Arizona in which Rep. Gabby Giffords and 18 other people were shot. The decision Tuesday from U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff came after he’d ruled in February at the conclusion of her trial that he would dismiss her case against the Times no matter what the jury ruled, since she had failed to prove “actual malice” by the paper, the legal standard for a public figure. The jury shot down her suit the next day, and Palin had appealed on the grounds that some of the jurors had learned of his ruling from push notifications on their phone. Rakoff rejected that appeal, noting that those jurors had told his clerk that the information “had not affected them in any way or played any role whatever in their deliberations.” He added, “The striking thing about the trial here was that Palin, for all her earlier assertions, could not in the end introduce even a speck of such evidence” to back her claim of actual malice.