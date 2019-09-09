CHEAT SHEET
YIKES
Sarah Palin’s Husband Files for Divorce: Report
Sarah Palin’s husband has filed for divorce, the Anchorage Daily News reports. On Friday, Todd Palin filed for divorce from the former vice presidential candidate in Anchorage Superior Court and cited an “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife” as the reason for the couple’s split after 31 years. The divorce filing reportedly also asks for joint legal custody of Trig Palin, their only minor son. Todd Palin’s attorney in the divorce, Kimberlee Colbo, asked the court to designate the divorce as confidential as it proceeds. Sarah Palin shot to fame after being selected as John McCain’s running mate during his 2008 presidential run, and was elected the governor of Alaska in 2006. She resigned as governor in 2009, but has remained in the public eye through books, speaking engagements, and being featured in a one-season reality show.