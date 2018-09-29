Sarah Palin’s Son, Track, Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges Again

Track Palin, the eldest son of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, has been arrested on domestic violence charges. Alaska State Troopers say Palin “assaulted an acquaintance at his residence” on Friday night and tried to block her from calling police by taking her phone away, according to records of Alaska’s Department of Public Safety. Palin is said to have also “physically resisted troopers” when they placed him under arrest, leaving him with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges in addition to charges of domestic violence and interfering with the report of domestic violence. No details were available on the identity of the acquaintance mentioned in the report. Palin, a 29-year-old Army veteran, was arrested on similar charges in 2016, followed by another assault case involving his father in 2017. He is being held without bail at Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED